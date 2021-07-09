Columbus police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run near Macon Road Thursday

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in an overnight hit-and-run near Macon Road.

Sean Montgomery, 57, was traveling on a moped near Macon and Primrose roads when he was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release from CPD. Montgomery died at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, CPD’s Motor Squad established probable cause for the arrest of Brittany Latten, 27, for Homicide by Vehicle and Hit and Run. At this time, Latten is not in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case or the whereabouts of Brittany Latten is asked to contact 911 or Corporal James Jenkins at 706- 225-4028 or JJenkins@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).