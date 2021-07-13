Muscogee County inmate dies at Piedmont Columbus Regional

An inmate at the Muscogee County jail was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional for care and later died, officials said. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

An inmate who was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional from the Muscogee County Jail died Monday, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said that hospital officials named the cause of death as natural causes.

“We house people who may be in transition or doing long-term stays here at our facility,” Sheriff Greg Countryman told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Those people often have underlying health issues and we care for them. This inmate was transferred from our facility to the hospital for care.”

Countryman could not confirm the identity of the inmate.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.