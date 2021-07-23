In a major policy change, some misdemeanor crimes will no longer mean jail in Columbus

The Muscogee County Jail no longer will house suspects charged with some low-level misdemeanors, a major shift in who is detained, and who is not.

The move by Sheriff Greg Countryman is not unanticipated. Authorities here long have discussed citing people for some minor offenses instead of taking them to jail.

Countryman was unavailable for comment Thursday, but Muscogee State Court Judge Andy Prather confirmed the jail will not house suspects previously held on the following offenses:

Misdemeanor shoplifting, on the first offense.

Driving without a license, or driving with a suspended license.

Having no proof of insurance.

Possessing a drug-related object.

Other misdemeanor charges still will result in jail time. Those include:

Vehicular homicide.

Driving under the influence.

Family violence.

Other misdemeanors of a “high and aggravated nature.”

Probation violations.

Contempt of court warrants or others issued by a judge.

The Columbus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it got notice of a change in jail policy about a week ago.

Attorneys with the Columbus Public Defenders office, who represent jail inmates, heard about the change Thursday, but had no official notice, they said.

Raising the bar on who goes to jail here long has been proposed, said Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Other jurisdictions handle minor offenses with a principal summons to court, rather than putting people in jail.

To ease jail overcrowding, former Sheriff Donna Tompkins authorized “own recognizance” bonds for suspects she thought the jail safely could release.

An “own recognizance bond” is an oath that suspects will come back to court, and needn’t offer any money or property to guarantee their appearance.