Crime

In a major policy change, some misdemeanor crimes will no longer mean jail in Columbus

The Muscogee County Jail no longer will house suspects charged with some low-level misdemeanors, a major shift in who is detained, and who is not.

The move by Sheriff Greg Countryman is not unanticipated. Authorities here long have discussed citing people for some minor offenses instead of taking them to jail.

Countryman was unavailable for comment Thursday, but Muscogee State Court Judge Andy Prather confirmed the jail will not house suspects previously held on the following offenses:

Other misdemeanor charges still will result in jail time. Those include:

The Columbus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it got notice of a change in jail policy about a week ago.

Attorneys with the Columbus Public Defenders office, who represent jail inmates, heard about the change Thursday, but had no official notice, they said.

Raising the bar on who goes to jail here long has been proposed, said Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Other jurisdictions handle minor offenses with a principal summons to court, rather than putting people in jail.

To ease jail overcrowding, former Sheriff Donna Tompkins authorized “own recognizance” bonds for suspects she thought the jail safely could release.

An “own recognizance bond” is an oath that suspects will come back to court, and needn’t offer any money or property to guarantee their appearance.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  