Coroner IDs 89-year-old Columbus man killed in truck collision on Macon Road

An elderly Columbus man was killed Tuesday morning on Macon Road when a tractor-trailer truck “T-boned” the man’s car, the coroner said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 89-year-old John N. Jasper, who was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

Bryan said Jasper was turning onto Macon Road from Woodhaven Drive when he apparently “froze” as the eastbound truck approached, and the front of the truck hit the side of Jasper’s small coupe.

Jasper lived in the neighborhood, the coroner said. He said the truck driver was not injured.

Bryan said he was notified of the crash at 9:35 a.m. Columbus police are investigating.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
