Coroner IDs 89-year-old Columbus man killed in truck collision on Macon Road

An elderly Columbus man was killed Tuesday morning on Macon Road when a tractor-trailer truck “T-boned” the man’s car, the coroner said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 89-year-old John N. Jasper, who was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

Bryan said Jasper was turning onto Macon Road from Woodhaven Drive when he apparently “froze” as the eastbound truck approached, and the front of the truck hit the side of Jasper’s small coupe.

Jasper lived in the neighborhood, the coroner said. He said the truck driver was not injured.

Bryan said he was notified of the crash at 9:35 a.m. Columbus police are investigating.

