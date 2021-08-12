Phenix City man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal child pornography distribution case

A Phenix City man will spend over 12 years in a federal prison after being found guilty of distributing child pornography, federal authorities said.

Richard Ryan Jazek, 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 151 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release in federal court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. There is no parole in the federal system.

In fall 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigations received a tip that a Kik user was sharing images and videos of child pornography. Kik is a messaging app.

Further probing led investigators to Jazek, linking him to the account through his IP address, the release said.

As part of his plea agreement, Jazek admitted to sharing a video on September 22, 2020, and an image on October 4, 2020. He also made “disturbing comments” to other users in the chat feature of the app, the release said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jazek will pay $27,000 in restitution, or $3,000 each to nine victims identified in the videos and images he shared.