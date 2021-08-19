Ex-Muscogee Superior Court worker stole over $467,000 from office in fraud scheme, feds say

A former worker for the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk’s office has been indicted for “financial improprieties” after an audit, authorities said.

Muscogee Superior Court Clerk Danielle Forte said Willie Demps, who “abruptly retired” on Dec. 2, 2019, is the subject of an investigation that led to his indictment in federal court.

Demps was arrested Wednesday, according to court records, which say he worked in the clerk’s office more than 30 years.

The indictment names Demps and seven other people, alleging Demps obtained blank checks from the clerk’s office, filled them out and signed them, and had codefendants to whom they were written endorse and cash the checks and give the money to him.

This happened so often that banks occasionally contacted Demps to ask whether the checks were legitimate, the indictment says. The total amount involved is more than $467,000, it says.

Others named in the indictment are Curtis Porch, Dereen Porch, Terry McBride, Rosalee Bassi, Lamarcus Palmer, George Cook, and Samuel Cole.

Among the charges listed are wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, making false statements, and transporting stolen goods and money.

Forte, who took office Nov. 14, 2018, said she ordered the investigation the following Nov. 26.

She also asked for an internal audit into the clerk’s office, particularly its cash deposits and money seized in law enforcement crime raids, she said. Her office has been working for months on the matter with city leaders, the sheriff’s office, police financial crimes investigators, the GBI and FBI.

Forte sent out a news release on the case Thursday morning. The investigation is continuing, she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.