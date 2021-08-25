20-year-old driver struck in hit and run near Forrest Road dies, coroner says

A 20-year-old driver involved in a hit and run near Forest Road and Gleason Avenue died Wednesday, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Wanya Wise died from his injuries 12:41 p.m., he said.

Around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in reference to a three-car wreck that included a U-Haul moving truck.

Upon arrival, officers found a male driver and female passenger with injuries. Both were transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical care, Bryan said.

Bryan said that charges are pending for the driver who fled the scene on foot.

