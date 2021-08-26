Here are the 10 finalists nominated to fill Columbus Superior Court judge position

Former prosecutors, the son of a former mayor, a state court judge, a municipal court judge, and one of the city’s most prominent defense attorneys are among 10 local lawyers nominated to fill Superior Court Judge William Rumer’s position after he retires Aug. 31.

Georgia’s Judicial Nominating Committee has forwarded the list of finalists to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will appoint Rumer’s replacement.

Rumer sent Kemp notice of his impending retirement in July. He served on the bench for 11 years, having been appointed by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2010.

Now in his early 70s, the judge said he’s mindful of his mortality, and wants to spend more time traveling with his wife Becky and visiting with his grandchildren.

Vincent Russo, co-chair of the nominating commission, sent the Ledger-Enquirer this list of nominees:

Matthew Brown, formerly a prosecutor in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Jennifer Dunlap, a former assistant district attorney now in private practice

Stacey Jackson, well known for his criminal defense work in Columbus.

Wesley Lambertus, formerly an assistant district attorney in Columbus.

John Martin, son of the late Columbus Mayor Frank Martin.

David Ranieri, a prosecutor with the Muscogee Solicitor General’s office.

State Court Judge Ben Richardson.

Municipal Court Judge Steven Smith.

Pete Temesgen, a former assistant district attorney now in private practice.

Alonza Whitaker, who served as chief assistant district attorney here before retiring at the end of 2020.

The nominee Kemp chooses will be among seven Superior Court judges serving the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit that besides Muscogee includes the counties of Harris, Chattahoochee, Talbot, Taylor and Marion.