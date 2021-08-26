Crime

Here are the 10 finalists nominated to fill Columbus Superior Court judge position

Former prosecutors, the son of a former mayor, a state court judge, a municipal court judge, and one of the city’s most prominent defense attorneys are among 10 local lawyers nominated to fill Superior Court Judge William Rumer’s position after he retires Aug. 31.

Georgia’s Judicial Nominating Committee has forwarded the list of finalists to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will appoint Rumer’s replacement.

Rumer sent Kemp notice of his impending retirement in July. He served on the bench for 11 years, having been appointed by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2010.

Now in his early 70s, the judge said he’s mindful of his mortality, and wants to spend more time traveling with his wife Becky and visiting with his grandchildren.

Vincent Russo, co-chair of the nominating commission, sent the Ledger-Enquirer this list of nominees:

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The nominee Kemp chooses will be among seven Superior Court judges serving the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit that besides Muscogee includes the counties of Harris, Chattahoochee, Talbot, Taylor and Marion.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER