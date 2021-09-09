Court rules that former Columbus officer acted reasonably in 2016 chase, shootings

A court of appeals this week reversed part of the 2019 ruling of a Columbus judge, finding that a former police officer’s actions during a 2016 car chase and shooting that killed a teenage driver were reasonable.

In a 46-page opinion handed down Tuesday, Judges William Pryor, Jill Pryor and Ed Carnes of the United States 11th Circuit Court of Appeals stated that former Columbus Police Department officer Allan Brown acted reasonably in firing a second round of shots at the Pontiac G-6 that Christian Redwine, 17, wrecked after a chase from Columbus to Phenix City on Nov. 6, 2016.

Along with Brown, the judges ruled in favor of former Police Chief Ricky Boren and the city of Columbus.

Senior Judge William Pryor wrote that their inquiry “does not employ ‘the 20/20 vision of hindsight.’”

Instead, Pryor wrote, “we allow for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments — in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving — about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.”

The panel found that Brown reasonably perceived that his life was in danger when he fired a second round of shots.

“A reasonable officer in hot pursuit could perceive that the chase was not yet over and that Redwine would continue to drive recklessly to evade arrest,” Pryor wrote. “Brown was on foot next to his vehicle, where he was exposed to danger. The Pontiac could have struck him as it drove past him. In close proximity to a moving vehicle, with only seconds to react, Officer Brown had reason to believe that his life was in danger.”

On Nov. 6, Redwine, along with his cousin, Hunter Tillis, and a friend, Hannah Wuenschel, were at his Cherokee Avenue home that he shared with his grandmother, Nancy Sorrells, and Fred Levins when the group stole a Pontiac G-6 that belonged to Levins sometime after 11 p.m. that evening.

After Levins reported the vehicle as stolen, CPD officers spotted the car near Gentian Boulevard. A pursuit began as Redwine led police down Talbotton Road to Veterans Parkway, eventually crossing into Phenix City, Alabama, before Redwine exited onto Riverchase Drive, crashing the vehicle.

It was at this time that Brown, who joined the pursuit as they passed the Public Safety Building on 10th Street, stepped out his vehicle and fired 11 rounds into the Pontiac as Redwine attempted to back on to the roadway. Brown reloaded and fired another 10 rounds into the vehicle, killing Redwine and injuring Tillis and Wuenschel.

In Nov. 2018, Tillis, Sorrells and Wuenschel filed multiple lawsuits in U.S. District Court, claiming Brown violated the teens’ constitutional rights under both state and federal law.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Judge Clay Land ruled that while Brown was justified in shooting the first 11 rounds, once he reloaded his weapon he acted outside the limits of his authority. Attorneys representing Brown and the city filed a notice of appeal the same day.

Staff writer Tim Chitwood contributed to this report.