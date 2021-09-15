Judge declares mistrial in Columbus DA Mark Jones parking lot damages case. Here’s why

The judge in District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial for damaging the Columbus Civic Center parking lot declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon because sequestered witnesses viewed a TV live stream of the trial.

Judge Jeffery Monroe said he felt he had no choice after the case was compromised by witnesses viewing other testimony in the case when they were supposed to be secluded in a Government Center room waiting to be called to the stand.

The mistrial comes after days of testimony that began Monday afternoon. The prosecution was about to wrap up its presentation of evidence, leaving the defense to present its case.

Jones and codefendant Erik Whittington were charged with felonies after Jones posted a campaign rap video to social media showing Whittington’s gray BMW “drifting,” or spinning its tires while circling Jones and two others standing in the parking lot.

They initially were among five suspects charged in the incident, but three others pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While declaring the mistrial Wednesday, Monroe set a “status conference” with the attorneys at 4:30 p.m. Monday to decide when another trial can be scheduled with a new jury.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 2:28 PM.