Opelika man charged with murder in death of his 2-month-old daughter, police say

Demarcus Smith, 19, of Opelika, Alabama, has been charged in the murder of his 2-month-old daughter, OPD Chief Shane Healey said in press conference.

An Opelika father is facing a murder charge in the death of his 2-month-old infant, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said in a news conference Friday.

Demarcus Smith, 19, of Opelika, Alabama, was taken into custody Thursday and is being held at the Lee County Detention Center. Smith will appear for an initial hearing Friday afternoon, Healey said.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Opelika Police Department were called to the East Alabama Medical Center in reference to an infant death. Upon arrival, officers were informed by medical staff that Smith, the girl’s father, brought the unresponsive child to the emergency room for medical care, Healey said.

The child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

During investigation, officers identified Smith as a possible suspect. After obtaining a warrant, officers executed a search of Smith’s residence and brought him in for further questioning. Smith gave officers a statement that linked him to the child’s death, Healey said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Healey did not provide details in the news conference about the statement.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the autopsy report indicates that the child died from internal trauma. He declined to go into further detail about the cause of death.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the OPD’s Mobile app.