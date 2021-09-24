Three men, pregnant woman dead in Phenix City after domestic violence incident, police say

A pregnant woman and three men died of gunshot wounds in a domestic violence incident Friday afternoon in Phenix City, authorities said.

Phenix City police were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Highway 80 where they found a woman in “late stages of pregnancy” and a man, both with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department.

The man was deceased. The woman was unresponsive and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus for treatment, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival, the release said.

“An attempt to save the unborn child was made, but the child also was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound,” the release said.

Police said witnesses told authorities that a man was seen running from the crime scene and into the wood line along the roadway. Russell County sheriff tracking dogs were brought in, as well as aerial support from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a campsite, the release said.

The names for all four people are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact PCPD at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2825.

Anyone in immediate need of assistance because of domestic or family violence may call the Columbus shelter Hope Harbour’s crisis line at 706-324-3850, or the statewide hotline at 800-334-2836.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 5:40 PM.