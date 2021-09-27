Crime

Man who reportedly fled from cops in stolen car arrested at Columbus office building

A man accused of fleeing police in a stolen car and attempting to hide in a downtown Columbus office building is in custody Monday afternoon, police said.

Jason Moorehead was arrested at the Hardaway Building at 945 Broadway in Columbus. Moorehead was spotted by police in a vehicle reported stolen from Lakeview Memory Gardens cemetery on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City Monday morning, Columbus Police Department Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick told the Ledger-Enquirer.

A pursuit began as Moorehead led officers on a car chase, eventually exiting the vehicle and running into a law office inside the Hardaway building, Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

Columbus and Phenix City police, as well as Russell and Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies, surrounded the building, which houses several businesses, including the Ledger-Enquirer, before arresting Moorehead, walking him out of the building in handcuffs and placing him in the back of a MCSO car.

Columbus State University sent an alert to students saying police had pursued a suspect into the Hardaway Building, located at the corner of 10th and Broadway. CSU also notified students that an arrest had been made.

Moorehead is currently in custody at Muscogee County jail, awaiting extradition to Phenix City.

Staff videographer Mike Haskey contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:14 PM.

Profile Image of Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
