Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old as NC police seek mother in murder investigation

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 2-year-old boy after police say his mother fatally shot a relative in Johnston County, officials said.

Clayton police officers are looking for Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, who they say shot 68-year-old Inita Gaither Thursday afternoon, the police department said Friday.

The Amber Alert is for Singleton’s son, Dior, who they say is with her, according to Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton. The Amber Alert says Singleton’s “possible destination” includes Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon, Ga.

Clayton Police requested the Amber Alert, which was granted after investigators learned “additional information” about Singleton through Dior’s father, who is deployed on a U.S. Navy ship at sea, according to a release.

Police say Gaither’s body was found Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when officers went to her Crawford Parkway home on a welfare check, the post stated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She had been shot in the head with a handgun, according to a police incident report.

Singleton was last known to be driving a 2021 white U-Haul pickup truck, Shelton said. Investigators later learned the truck was returned to a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a drop box.

Singleton “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police have not identified the relationship between Singleton and Gaither.

Clayton NC police say Camille Singleton fatally shot a woman on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. They are searching for her and her 2-year-old son, Dior Singleton. An Amber Alert was issued for the boy. Clayton Police Department

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Police ask anyone who may know where Singleton is to call them at 919-553-0158, or to call 911.

The police department previously identified Singleton’s child as her daughter, which is incorrect, Shelton said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 7:53 AM.