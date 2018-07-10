Hiring of new principal causes domino effect of leadership moves in Phenix City Schools

The hiring of a new principal and another administrator has caused a domino effect of leadership changes in Phenix City Schools.
During its called meeting Tuesday night, the Phenix City Board of Education unanimously approved superintendent Randy Wilkes' recommendations. Here's a roundup of who is moving where:
▪ Tavis Richardson replaces Marceda Lewis as principal of Westview Elementary School.
Richardson had been assistant principal at Ridgecrest Elementary School for the past two years.
"Dr. Richardson’s positive demeanor and strong instructional skills will serve well the students and staff of WES," Wilkes said.
▪ Julie Norden replaces Ronneeke Gamble as the school system's coordinator of early learning, overseeing the pre-kindergarten program.
Norden had been assistant principal at South Girard School for the past two years and previously was media specialist at Meadowlane Elementary School.
"Mrs. Norden was given much responsibility for curriculum improvements and as a result formed learning committees of which yielded three years improvement in math scores," Wilkes said. "Mrs. Norden has proven herself to be an effective grant writer as she has secured the system’s two fine arts grants."
Lewis and Gamble resigned for what Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer last week are "personal" reasons.
▪ James Ray replaces Richardson as assistant principal at Ridgecrest.
Ray had been assistant principal at Westview for only one month. He previously was an academic coach in the Muscogee County School District.
Asked to explain that change, Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer in an interview after Tuesday night's meeting, "It's just good dynamics."
Wilkes said Ridgecrest principal Veatrice Thomas is "a veteran administrator, so for (Richardson) to be under that tutelage is good."
▪ Lisa Rushing replaces Ray as assistant principal at Westview. She had been a teacher at Lakewood Elementary School.
▪ Chad Smith replaces Norden as assistant principal at South Girard. Smith had been assistant principal at Phenix City Intermediate School.
▪ Veta Lewis replaces Smith as assistant principal at PCIS. She had been the 11th-grade counselor at Central High School.
