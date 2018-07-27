Miller Middle School teacher Jermel Miller helps students in the computer lab practice for the Georgia Milestones test during a Saturday study session in March 2017.
Miller Middle School teacher Jermel Miller helps students in the computer lab practice for the Georgia Milestones test during a Saturday study session in March 2017. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Miller Middle School teacher Jermel Miller helps students in the computer lab practice for the Georgia Milestones test during a Saturday study session in March 2017. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Education

Find out how students in your school district performed on the Georgia Milestones test

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

July 27, 2018 05:03 PM

The Georgia Department of Education released Friday the scores for the Georgia Milestones test, which measures how proficient students in certain grades are in certain subjects.

Search our database to find out how students in your school district performed.

Click “Search” to browse all districts.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Note: Scores were unavailable for the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Georgia Academy for the Blind and Taliaferro County. Scores also were missing in 8th grade science for Haralson, Hart, Lumpkin, Oconee and Marietta City.

  Comments  