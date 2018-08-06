Creekside Early Learning Center ready to welcome its first group of young learners

Phenix City is doing something different and is showing the value it places in pre-kindergarten education. And it was on display Monday, when officials dedicated the Creekside Early Learning Center.
It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.