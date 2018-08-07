Here’s some back-to-school advice from Columbus readers

“You are great! You’re going to do great! You will be great! Don’t be nervous, just treat it like another day. Work hard and stay positive because in the end it will all be worth it.” -- Jacqueline Marshall
“Eat early get your outfit ready and the book bags and then get plenty of sleep.” -- Chianti Thomas
“Get a good night’s rest because you’re going to be your teachers special little helper for the first day of school. He/She isn’t going to be prepared for the overwhelming excitement that’s going to burst through the classroom door. So that’s when you’ll come in. Being cool, calm, and confident. Team Willis to the rescue!” -- Sherry Willis
“My daughter has begun a private pre-K program (year-round) and my advice to her is that her teacher and her classmates are just like her family. Her teacher is just as committed to her being safe, healthy, and fulfilled as her father and I are. Her classmates, like her siblings as part of her church family (she is an only child in her nuclear family), are there for her side-by-side as they learn and grow, too.” -- Molly Wright
“My advice is the same advice my mother gave me. Do your best. Do your best at being kind. Do your best at your school work. Do your best for the teacher. Help the teacher when you can. Do your best to help your classmates when you see them struggling. Work hard to do your best.” -- Laura Solomons
“Don’t be afraid to be unapologetically you. Speak to someone you see by themselves. They may need a friend.” -- Charity Moore
“As my son and daughter (now 37 and 34) would be walking out the door, I always said, ‘Have fun, and feed your brain.’” -- Debra L.D. Garab
“Don’t worry about what others are doing. Be the best YOU that you can be!” -- Heather Clark
“Not everyone will like you but always always be yourself.” -- Erica Kimbrough
“To relax and know when you go for the first day of school it is ok to be confused and get lost. You will find your way and that you may have classes with old friends but with every first day comes the opportunity to make new friends and start fresh. I always let them know I love them & I cannot wait to hear all about about the first day of school and how awesome it was. No matter what there is always a silver lining and to make the very best of every situation.” -- Julie Harbuck
“Talk to the lonley kid! I’ve met some of my best friends that way.” -- Holly Reeves
“To remember that you never know what someone is going through and to be kind and treat others the way you want to be treated. You get what you give in this world.” -- Patricia Hughes
“I always tell my kids you going to school to learn and not for a fashion show!” -- Donicia Jacobs
“I have a 15 year old going to a new highschool, she is very nervous about having to learn a whole new school layout, first school with two floors, learning all new teachers, and an entire new student body. Her dad and I have already told her this is a fresh start, with new everything! You have a chance to make a great legacy for yourself here! Have as much faith in yourself as your dad and I do! I love you and everything will be Okay!” -- Marti Owens
“You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to try your hardest. As long as you try we’ve got your back. And don’t forget to have fun.” -- Candy Poole
“Always be yourself, don’t let anyone make you feel like you need to change who you are. Never bully anyone & if you’re being bullied, report it or tell me so I can go to the school myself.” -- Elaina Dyer
“I am telling my kindergartener to be the person he is. Everyone may not be his best friend but if he is kind and follows his heart and true self he can not go wrong. It will likely move up through the grades with him.” -- Christina Kaler
“Just be yourself, and do your best.” -- Ashley White
“You have school in the morning therefore vampire hours are officially over.” -- Tashonia Sims
“Always be on time, pay attention, ask questions when you don’t understand. Treat your peers the way you want to be treated and help others when you can. Last but definitely not least: always come to your parents when you have a problem you don’t understand or a situation that makes you feel uncomfortable.” -- Dillard
“I tell my son who is special needs that this is a new year and a new beginning. Always to believe in himself and that he can do anything that he puts his mind too. I also remind him of how beautiful and handsome and smart that he is and that anything is possible.” -- Markeida Pearce
“Always do your best. You are only cheating yourself when you don’t!” -- Leah Cadoura
“Don’t do anything that’ll make the school call me and I have to come up to that school and embarrass you...and it’ll be a good year, and I love you.” -- Cornell Crayton