Back-to-School Advice Contest winner explains wisdom she shared with her son

The “30 million word gap” refers to the estimated number of fewer words the poorest children hear compared to the wealthiest children by age 3. Randy Wilkes, superintendent of the Phenix City School District, explains.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Jessica Nix, Columbus High School student, was honored as the Page One 2018 Journalism winner Tuesday night. After working as a student correspondent during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, she was inspired to resurrect her school newspaper.
Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.