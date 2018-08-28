Phenix City Board of Education member resigns

Phenix City Board of Education member John Donohue has resigned.
His resignation, which was effective Aug. 23, is for a personal reason, Donohue told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Tuesday.
The five-member Phenix City Council will interview candidates, nominated by the council members, to determine Donohue’s replacement on the seven-member school board, said Mayor Eddie Lowe, who praised Donohue for his service.
“He’s a quality person, a lot of character and integrity,” Lowe said. “. . . I respected him because he was thoughtful, just professional.”
Lowe expects the council to vote on appointing Donohue’s replacement in September or October.
The news of Donohue’s resignation came on the same day Phenix City voters were considering a referendum on whether to change the appointed board into an elected governing body.
The council appointed Donohue to the school board in April 2016, when a series of 3-2 votes resulted in Donohue and Will Lawrence replacing Brad Baker and Kelvin Redd. Donohue’s replacement will fill the remaining part of the five-year term.
Donohue declined to specify the personal reason for his resignation, but he had only positive comments about the board and school system.
“When I look back, I came on the board right at the end of a very turbulent time,” Donohue said, referring to the board ousting superintendent Larry DiChiara for an undisclosed reason in November 2013. “There was a lot of turmoil. But between then and now, the board has really jelled. The board works together really well. Different members at different times may not have agreed with each other, but it was never personal. It was just recognition that good people could have different ideas to the same end they all want to accomplish.
“Sometimes, we’ve had heated discussions. But when it was over, we still were a team. There was no animosity. So it’s been a privilege to work with people of the caliber on the board now. The superintendent (Randy Wilkes) has put together a really solid team. You can tell by the results. Phenix City and Auburn are the only two districts in east Alabama that got the highest rating the state gives out.”
Donohue also said he is proud of the board buying the former St. Patrick’s Catholic School and turning it into the Creekside Early Learning Center.
After retiring as a lieutenant colonel with 20 years in the U.S. Army, Donohue also worked 20 years as an educator. He taught for 10 years in Birmingham and 10 years in Russell County, serving as chairman of the English department at the county’s high school and middle school.
“It’s time for me to step aside,” said Donohue, 73. “We’ve got a lot of young people on the board now and in Phenix City in general. Sometimes the best thing we can do — people my age — is just get out of the way. I’ll concentrate on my family for whatever years remain and read the paper to find out what’s going on.”
Donohue’s previous community involvement includes serving as president of the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries and as a member of the Phenix City Zoning Board.
“I’m ready to see what retirement really means,” he said.
