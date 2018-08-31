He had to get water by taking a bucket out to the front porch and wait on the rain

Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Reese Road Leadership celebrated Wednesday morning after learning they have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. Reese Road will keeps its certification the next two years and be able to re-certify.
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
The “30 million word gap” refers to the estimated number of fewer words the poorest children hear compared to the wealthiest children by age 3. Randy Wilkes, superintendent of the Phenix City School District, explains.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.