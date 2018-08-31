He had to get water by taking a bucket out to the front porch and wait on the rain

Fredrick Bailey, who grew up destitute in LaGrange, Ga., is now the inaugural recipient of a national fellowship from Communities in Schools, thanks to the dropout prevention program that helped him.
It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

