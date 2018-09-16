Two surplus school properties for sale; board member calls other a hazard, says it should be bulldozed
The sale of two surplus Muscogee County School District properties is on the agenda of Monday’s Muscogee County School Board meeting, but neither is the abandoned building that one board member called an embarrassing safety hazard. Learn more here.
Children's book illustrator Betsy Lewin, think "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type", appears Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Children's Book Festival at the Columbus Public Library. She visited Gentian Elementary School in Columbus on Friday.
Construction of new athletic facilities at Jordan High School continues, with officials hoping for the project to be completed in December. The LED sports lighting is up, towering over the athletic fields and a new track.
Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Reese Road Leadership celebrated Wednesday morning after learning they have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. Reese Road will keeps its certification the next two years and be able to re-certify.
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
The “30 million word gap” refers to the estimated number of fewer words the poorest children hear compared to the wealthiest children by age 3. Randy Wilkes, superintendent of the Phenix City School District, explains.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
