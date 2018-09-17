16 percent pay raise for bus drivers voted on by split Muscogee County School Board

Plagued by too few bus drivers and too many complaints about overcrowded and late buses, a majority of the Muscogee County School Board rejected on Monday night a controversial proposal from two board members to help solve the problem. The majority instead asked the administration to come back next month with a more comprehensive recommendation, allowing representatives more time to consider options.
The proposal came from representatives John Thomas of District 2 and Frank Myers of District 8., the nine-member board’s most outspoken critics of the administration. They want the Muscogee County School District to raise the minimum pay for bus drivers to $17 per hour. That’s an increase of 16 percent from the current rate of $14.66 per hour.
“Thereafter, every bus driver employee shall be rewarded with a $1 raise per year for each year he or she serves the district,” the proposal says.
Monday night, Thomas said he added this provision, which was too late for the agenda: The $1 per hour raises would be capped when the driver reaches $22 per hour.
The proposal also calls for a $500 sign-on bonus for each driver after six months of service and an additional $500 retention bonus on the one-year anniversary of their hiring.
After a 70-minute discussion at last week’s work session and nearly another hour of debate at Monday night’s meeting, the proposal failed in a 2-6-1 vote. Myers and Thomas were the lone yes votes. Vanessa Jackson of District 3 abstained.
Myers vowed to bring back the proposal, or a tweaked version of it based on board member comments, for another vote next month.
Click on this story later tonight for details about the board’s debate and reasons for their votes.
During last week’s work session, MCSD human resources chief Kathy Tessin estimated it would cost approximately $300,000 per year to implement the proposal. She presented the board with an overview of bus driver pay history and compared the current rates to other districts in the state.
In the past four years, the rate for entry-level bus drivers in MCSD has increased by 9.5 percent while all other non-maintenance support personnel has increased between 3.5 percent and 5 percent.
Here are the other entry-level bus driver rates Tessin showed the board: Bibb County (Macon) $17.48, Atlanta $17, Fulton County $16.48, Chatham County (Savannah) $15.17 and Columbus Consolidated Government (Metra) $15.15.
District 6 representative Mark Cantrell noted MCSD’s entry-level bus drivers are paid less than all of them. Tessin noted she doesn’t know whether those organizations match MCSD by providing their bus drivers with benefits such as insurance and disability. Thomas noted, “You can’t eat benefits.”
MCSD regular-education bus drivers can earn as much as $18.56 per hour with 30 years of experience and a commercial driver’s license. The rate for special-education bus drivers ranges from $16.16 to $20.47.
Out of MCSD’s 217 bus drivers, Tessin said, 62 of them already earn at least $17 per hour. MCSD has 17 vacancies, she said last week.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments