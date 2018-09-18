The Brick Bistro opens Sept. 19 with “heavenly food served by a Red Devil”

The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
Brick Bistro offers training, real-world experience for culinary students

By Mike Haskey

September 18, 2018 03:27 PM

It’s a restaurant that says it offers “heavenly food served by a Red Devil.” Last week, that food even came with a side of Blues music.

Central High School in Phenix City recently hosted a private grand opening for the Brick Bistro, a restaurant at the school operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students.

Chapiewski said its an opportunity to give his students some real-world experience in the food-service industry.

“A lot of these students want to become chefs, they want to own their own restaurants,“ he said. “What we hope they take away is real-world experience in how food service actually works.”

Chapiewski said they offer an eclectic menu that’s written by the students. It includes pizza, a variety of entrees, seafood such as salmon and shrimp, and sandwiche options.

The restaurant opens to the public Sept. 19. It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and is located in the school’s career tech building.

Chapiewski said they also cater. He asks those interested in catering an event to contact him at the school at 334-298-7583 for more information or if they plan to come with a large group.

