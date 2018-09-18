Brick Bistro offers training, real-world experience for culinary students

It’s a restaurant that says it offers “heavenly food served by a Red Devil.” Last week, that food even came with a side of Blues music.
Central High School in Phenix City recently hosted a private grand opening for the Brick Bistro, a restaurant at the school operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students.
Chapiewski said its an opportunity to give his students some real-world experience in the food-service industry.
“A lot of these students want to become chefs, they want to own their own restaurants,“ he said. “What we hope they take away is real-world experience in how food service actually works.”
Chapiewski said they offer an eclectic menu that’s written by the students. It includes pizza, a variety of entrees, seafood such as salmon and shrimp, and sandwiche options.
The restaurant opens to the public Sept. 19. It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and is located in the school’s career tech building.
Chapiewski said they also cater. He asks those interested in catering an event to contact him at the school at 334-298-7583 for more information or if they plan to come with a large group.
Comments