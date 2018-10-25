Dad drives 15 hours to see his son become one of MCSD’s nine 2018 REACH Scholars

The Muscogee County School District announced during a ceremony Thursday, October 25, 2018, its 2018 REACH Scholars. These eighth-graders posed for photos after signing their contracts, promising to meet academic and behavior requirements to receive a $10,000 college scholarship over four years to attend a HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia. Seated, from left: Breanna Bryant of East Columbus Magnet Academy, Beatriz Chavez of Eddy Middle School, Ayonna Durand of Double Churches Middle School, Ashley Warren of Blackmon Road Middle School and Jameelah Watson of Baker Middle School. Standing, from left: Christopher Contreras-Lozano of Baker, Dean Devlin of Aaron Cohn Middle School, Dimitri Flowers of Midland Middle School and Marcus Mesis of Rothschild Leadership Academy. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com