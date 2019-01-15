Two of Columbus’ biggest education providers partnering up to offer guaranteed jobs

A new initiative in the growing partnership between two Columbus institutions promises guaranteed jobs.
The Muscogee County School District has agreed to offer a teaching contract to every qualified graduate from the Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions.
MCSD superintendent announced the CSU Teaching Contract Guarantee during the Muscogee County School Board’s monthly work session Monday night.
Trying to fill teacher vacancies has been an ongoing challenge in MCSD as well as many school districts throughout the nation, Lewis said. The problem, he said, is exacerbated by tough trends on the back and front ends of the profession: A proportionately larger group of retirements are coming from teachers who are among the Baby Boomer generation while fewer college students are choosing to become teachers.
“So it’s created a vacuum,” Lewis said.
Because of the confidence MCSD has in CSU to properly prepare graduates to work in the school district, Lewis said, he started to talk with university officials about how they could help each other. This initiative not only will help retain local talent but also attract education majors from outside Columbus to attend CSU, he said.
CSU president Chris Markwood told the board that the university is “humbled and grateful” for “the trust the Muscogee County School District in CSU’s College of Education and Health Professions. We take very seriously the responsibility of preparing the qualified teacher candidates that you need.”
Understanding a significant number of MCSD graduates choose to attend CSU, Markwood said, “it is in everyone’s best interest to provide the best teachers for the Muscogee County School District.”
Markwood added, “I believe our faculty, our staff and our leadership in the College of Education and Health Professions are up to that challenge.”
More than 70 percent of MCSD’s teachers have earned at least one degree from CSU. In fiscal year 2018, CSU’s teacher education program graduated 59 students with bachelor’s degrees, 145 with master’s degrees, 128 with specialist’s degrees and 22 with doctoral degrees. Information about MCSD’s teacher vacancies wasn’t provided before deadline.
In addition to graduating from CSU’s teacher education program, to qualify for MCSD’s contract guarantee candidates must pass the student-teaching component and must meet Georgia Professional Standards Commission induction certification requirements.
“Teaching out of field may be required until a position within their primary teaching field becomes vacant in the district,” Lewis said.
The partnership between MCSD and CSU also includes these initiatives implemented the past several years:
▪ CSU scholarships for some MCSD students who complete the Columbus Scholars program, which invests time, talent and treasure in underprivileged youth whose high potential is at risk of being overlooked.
▪ The annual E3 Conference (Engage, Equip and Energize), which has trained hundreds of MCSD educators in new teaching techniques.
▪ Enhanced education for MCSD students in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math at CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.
▪ A CSU cybersecurity course for Rothschild Leadership Academy students.
▪ Professional development sessions for MCSD educators and conducted by CSU staff throughout the year.
