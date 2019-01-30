Education

And the nominees for the 2019 Muscogee County Teacher of the Year award are . . .

By Mark Rice

January 30, 2019 04:22 PM

Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation chairman Steve Davis, president of the Columbus Water Works, speaks during Wednesday’s news conference in the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, where MEEF announced the 57 Muscogee County School District 2019 Teacher of the Year nominees.
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation on Wednesday announced the 57 nominees for the Muscogee County School District 2019 Teacher of the Year award.

“It is a privilege for MEEF to honor these outstanding educators,” foundation chairman Steve Davis, president of the Columbus Water Works, said in a news release. “Our 2019 Teacher of the Year honorees have an extraordinary impact in the lives of their students and MSCD. Their passion and commitment to education is remarkable and they are transforming our community every day.”

MCSD superintendent David Lewis said he hadn’t seen anything like the support MEEF gives public education in Muscogee County until he came to Columbus in 2013 from Polk County, Fla..

“To quote the lyrics of Carole Bayer Sager, ‘Nobody does it better, and I feel sad for the rest,’” Lewis said during Wednesday’s news conference in the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. “They are truly exceptional in what they do.”

Lewis told the nominees, “You have distinguished yourselves in the field or the grade level in which you teacher, and the fact that your peers helped to select you makes the award even more special, one for which you can feel justifiably proud. I cannot be more proud of each one of you for what you do in our classrooms each and every day for our students and, more importantly, for what those students will go on and become, as far as contributing members of our community.”

Such as nominees Storie Atkins, a math teacher at Columbus High School, and Hailey Hinson, a first-grade teacher at River Road Elementary School.

Hinson, who graduated from Columbus High in 2009, was in Atkins’ trigonometry/pre-calculus class as a junior. They enjoyed the surprise of seeing each other as nominees at Wednesday’s news conference.

“I was so excited,” said Atkins, in her 20th year as a teacher.

“One of my mentors and teachers was in the same room with me,” said Hinson, in her fifth year as a teacher. “I felt honored but also excited to be with Ms. Atkins as well.”

Hinson liked Atkins as a teacher, she said, because “she always knew what she was doing. She knew the material, and she was ready for us. . . . She built relationships with her students as well as held them to the fire when it came to math.”

Atkins recalled talking with Hinson about her interest in being a teacher.

“She was such a model student,” Atkins said. “I definitely encouraged her to go into the teaching profession, because I just feel like if you know it’s your calling and it’s your passion, you’ve just got to go for it.”

Beyond mastering the content, an excellent teacher must develop positive connections with their students, Atkins said.

“I love interacting with the students and getting to know them,” Atkins said.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL NOMINEES

Allen: David Hardegree

Blanchard: Amber Martin

Brewer: Christian Grier

Britt David: Angela Cheal

Clubview: Katherine Black

Davis: Crystal Townsend

Dawson: Shyneeka Stephens

Dimon: Shanna Johnson

Dorothy Height: Namu Keys

Double Churches: Robyn Robinson

Downtown: Karen Cochran

Eagle Ridge: Olicia Salgado

Forrest Road: Tiffani Smith-Burch

Fox: Phillip Crocker

Gentian: Lisa Norsworthy

Georgetown: Patricia Gartman

Hannan: Paula Rothfuss-Murphy

Johnson: Cristina Comer

Key: Krizia Delgado

Lonnie Jackson: Lucretia Ringer

Martin Luther King Jr.: Cassandra Beckford

Mathews: Steven Ring

Midland: Shantae Crawford

North Columbus: Sharon DuFrene

Reese Road: Valerie Jackson

Rigdon Road: Maria Webb

River Road: Hailey Hinson

South Columbus: Tina Floyd

St. Marys Road: Sasha Smith

Waddell: Yvette Thomas

Wesley Heights: Amina Muhammad

Wynnton: Paige Pirkle

MIDDLE SCHOOL NOMINEES

Aaron Cohn: Danielle Cooper

Arnold: Katherine Culverson

Baker: Dacia Irvin

Blackmon Road: Shalon Gillespie

Double Churches: Elise Hancock

East Columbus: Travekia Hunter

Eddy: Marcus McGinty

Fort: La Songi Terrell

Midland: Kathleen Waller

Richards: Dayeann Morrison-Willis

Rothschild: Anthony Bell

Veterans: Dorothy McGrew

HIGH SCHOOL NOMINEES

Carver: Kunicko Byrd

Columbus: Storie Atkins

Early College: Michael Leggett

Hardaway: Lindsay Sloggett

Jordan: Rebekah Atkinson

Kendrick: Carla Jones

Northside: Natalie Teasley

Shaw: Monica Joanne Livingston

Spencer: Timothy Rollier

SPECIALIZED PROGRAM/SCHOOL NOMINEES

AIM: Vicki A. R. Smith

Rainey-McCullers: Elizabeth Lovin

St. Elmo: Kelly Roberts

Woodall: Carlos Brown

SELECTION PROCESS

The staff of each MCSD school nominated a teacher to compete for the award. The foundation’s selection committee will evaluate their applications and will choose semifinalists to interview and finalists to observe teaching before announcing the winner during the April 25 gala in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

Retired educator Tom Hackett, formerly Columbus State University provost and superintendent of Phenix City Schools, is chairman of this year’s selection committee. Other committee members are: Scott Allen, senior principal and partner of the 2WR architecture firm; Spencer Garrard, lecturer in CSU’s College of Education and Health Professions; Geniece Granville, vice president of Davis Broadcasting; Sheryl Green, the 2015 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Jordan Vocational High School; Shane Larkin, the 2017 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Early College Academy; Stefan Lawrence, the 2016 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Carver High School and now assistant principal at Aaron Cohn Middle School; Marquette McKnight, CEO of Media, Marketing and More and executive director of MEEF; and Jimmy Yancey, retired chairman of Synovus Financial Corp.

MEEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering educational excellence by focusing on teachers who are innovative and exceptionally effective in their profession. In its 23-year history, the foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million to such educators through financial incentives in the Teacher of the Year program, the Harvard Fellows program, the MEEF Grant program and the MEEF Endowment Fund.

IF YOU GO

What: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation annual gala, where the Muscogee County School District 2018 Teacher of the Year nominees will be honored and the winner will be announced.

When: April 25; reception starts at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.

Tickets: $50; on sale March 22 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts box office, 900 Broadway.

Info: Media, Marketing and More, 706-660-9702.

