Frigid, wet weather forecast prompts Columbus area school districts to change schedule

The blast of frigid and wet weather expected to descend on the Columbus area Tuesday has prompted the Muscogee County School District to cancel or postpone some activities.
“Based on the most recent weather advisories, Muscogee County School District schools and offices will remain open tomorrow, Tuesday, January 29,” MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in a news release Monday evening. “However, all after-school activities, with the exception of the public forum scheduled at Jordan High School, will conclude no later than 6 p.m.
“In addition, all high school basketball games will be cancelled and rescheduled at a later date. We will continue to monitor the weather advisories to determine if any patterns will impact the District schedules for Wednesday, January 30.”
Parham added in a follow-up email, “The Dual Enrollment meeting scheduled at Northside, tomorrow, January 29, will also continue as previously planned.”
Harris County
Due to the impending winter weather, the Harris County School District will have early release on Tuesday.
All schools will release one hour early, the district announced in a news release Monday.
Troup County
The Troup County school system will dismiss middle and high school students at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Elementary school students will be released at the regular time, the school district announced in a news release Monday.
All after-school activities, are canceled for Tuesday.
