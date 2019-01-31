Columbus area school system planning to build a new school to replace a current one

A Columbus area school system is planning to build a new school.
The Harris County School District will conduct a public forum about the proposal to replace 64-year-old Harris County Carver Middle School. The Feb. 11 meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the HCCMS cafeteria, 184 Old College St., in Hamilton.
The proposed school’s site is on property already owned by the district and behind Harris County High School, 8281 Georgia Highway 116, which is 1.5 miles away from HCCMS.
“The meeting’s presentation will include details such as the status of the current school, a cost comparison between renovating the current school versus constructing a new school, the synergies of building the new school adjacent to the high school, and options for funding the new construction,” the school district said in a news release.
HCCMS has 814 students in grades 7-8. A “very rough estimate” for the opening date of the new middle school is August 2022, district spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley told the Ledger-Enquirer.
Asked what would be the name of the new middle school, Crumbley said, “There has been no discussion about changing the name.”
In response to the Ledger-Enquirer’s other questions about the proposal, such as whether the school board has approved it, the estimated cost, how it would be funded and what would happen to the current HCCMS building, Crumbley said no other details will be released until the public forum.
“With the support of the Harris County School Board, the school district is having this meeting to share details regarding a proposed new middle school,” she said, “including the rationale for its construction versus renovation, location, funding and more.”
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
