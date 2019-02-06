Last year, he didn’t even qualify for the MCSD Spelling Bee. This year, he won it.

Reese Road Leadership Academy fifth-grader Ryan Tadiparthi, 10, is congratulated by, from left, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Muscogee Association of Educators president Darryl Carter and Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis after winning the 2019 MCSD Spelling Bee in the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts auditorium Wednesday, February 6. Mark Rice mrice@ledger-enquirer.com