Here are the 2019 Students of the Year and Instructor of the Year at Columbus Tech

Columbus Technical College has announced its top student and teacher awards for 2019.
Victoria Moushon of Harris County is the College Student of the Year. Crystal Dozier of Columbus is the Adult-Education Student of the Year. Vernita Harris is the Instructor of the Year.
When she was younger, Moushon, 19, had health issues that forced her to miss months of school, according to Columbus Tech’s news release. But she thrived in the dual-enrollment program, earning college credit while still in high school, and now has a 3.9 grade-point average. She is working toward degrees in general studies and health sciences and hopes to enter Columbus Tech’s registered nursing program, motivated by the time she spent with her father while he was hospitalized.
“My dad was in really bad shape, and I would go to class and then come to the hospital and sit by his bedside,” Moushon said in the news release. “The nurses were amazing. How they cared for my dad and made sure he was taken care of inspired me to do the same thing one day.”
Dozier was a teenage mother and dropped out of high school to care for her baby. After several years of minimum-wage work, she sought a better future for her family and to be a better role model for her children.
So she enrolled in the adult-education program at Columbus Tech to earn her GED. She plans to also earn a degree in business management at Columbus Tech.
“I have to walk the walk if I’m going to tell my children they need to work hard and get their education,” Dozier said in the news release. “… I hope to open a youth outreach center so I can give back to my community.”
Harris, who has worked at Columbus Tech for a decade, is the program director for business administration technology. She also is the instructional designer for the distance-learning (online) program.
“When you explain a concept and then see that proverbial light bulb go off, there’s just nothing like it,” Harris said in the news release. “I absolutely love doing my part to see my students succeed.”
The three winners are Columbus Tech’s representatives for awards at higher levels. Moushon and Harris qualified for their regional competition in February, followed by the state competition in April. Dozier already qualified for her state competition, which will be in March.
