These MCSD schools showed the most student improvement on the Georgia Milestones tests

The Muscogee County School District has honored the schools whose students made the most academic improvement relative to their statewide academic peers last school year.
This is the fourth straight year the district has given its SGP Awards, measured by the Student Growth Percentile. This year’s awards are based on the 2018 results of the state’s standardized tests, called the Georgia Milestones Assessment System, compared to the 2017 results.
Academic peers are defined as other students statewide with a similar history of test scores. The SGP indicates how much a student’s academic performance has improved.
The SGP allows all students to demonstrate growth, regardless of their achievement level. MCSD awarded three places among its 32 elementary schools, 13 middle schools and 10 high schools. The district also awarded multiple schools in certain places when there were ties. The schools were selected based upon their rank in each subject area as compared to schools across the district.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
English language arts: 1. St. Marys Road; 2. (tie) Double Churches and Gentian; 3. Midland.
Math: 1. Johnson; 2. North Columbus; 3. South Columbus.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
English language arts: 1. Aaron Cohn; 2. Rainey-McCullers; 3. (tie) Blackmon Road and Double Churches.
Math: 1. Veterans Memorial; 2. Aaron Cohn; 3. (tie) Blackmon Road and Richards.
High-school level algebra: 1. Arnold; 2. Eddy; 3. Richards.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Ninth-grade literature: 1. Carver; 2. (tie) Early College and Shaw; 3. Rainey-McCullers.
American literature: 1. Carver; 2. Columbus; 3. Kendrick.
Algebra: 1. Columbus; 2. Early College; 3. (tie) Spencer and Kendrick.
Geometry: 1. Spencer; 2. Carver; 3. Northside.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
