Two principals in the Muscogee County School District are retiring, according to the agenda for Monday evening’s Muscogee County School Board work session.
On the MCSD administration’s monthly personnel report to the board, Veterans Memorial Middle School principal Melanie Knight is listed as retiring in April and Blanchard Elementary School principal Dawn Grantham is listed as retiring in June.
Neither of the principals nor superintendent David Lewis were reached before deadline to comment about the pending retirements.
Mark Rice, 706-341-2577, @MarkRiceLE.
