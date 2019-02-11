Education

Two principals in the Muscogee County School District are retiring

By Mark Rice

February 11, 2019 06:00 PM

Blanchard Elementary School principal Dawn Grantham (left) and Veterans Memorial Middle School principal Melanie Knight are retiring in the coming months, according to the agenda for Monday evening’s Muscogee County School Board work session.
Two principals in the Muscogee County School District are retiring, according to the agenda for Monday evening’s Muscogee County School Board work session.

On the MCSD administration’s monthly personnel report to the board, Veterans Memorial Middle School principal Melanie Knight is listed as retiring in April and Blanchard Elementary School principal Dawn Grantham is listed as retiring in June.

Neither of the principals nor superintendent David Lewis were reached before deadline to comment about the pending retirements.

Mark Rice, 706-341-2577, @MarkRiceLE.

