2 Muscogee County schools are among Georgia’s 2019 AP Honor Schools

Two schools in the Muscogee County School District are among the 230 out of the 482 public high schools in Georgia honored this year for their success in taking and passing college-level courses called Advanced Placement.
The Georgia Department of Education announced the 2019 AP Honor Schools in six categories, based on the results of their 2018 AP courses and exams. Columbus High School was recognized in four of the categories, and Northside High School was recognized in two.
Columbus and Northside are among the state’s 142 AP Humanities Schools for having students (no number specified) take AP tests in at least one English course, two history or social studies courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
Columbus and Northside are among the state’s 200 AP STEM Schools for having students (no number specified) test in at least two AP math courses and at least two AP science courses.
Columbus is among the state’s 128 STEM Achievement Schools for having students (no number specified) test in at least two AP math courses and at least two AP science courses and passing (a score of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale) at least 40 percent of those exams.
Columbus is among the state’s 71 AP Merit Schools for having at least 20 percent of the total student population take at least one AP exam and passing (a score of 3 or higher on the 5-point scale) at least 50 percent of those exams.
High school students who pass an AP exam may receive college credit for that course, depending on the institution.
Georgia’s public-school class of 2018 is ranked 16th in the nation for the percentage of students scoring 3, 4, or 5 on at least one AP exam during high school, and 13th in the nation for AP participation.
Last year, the AP Honor Schools in MCSD were Columbus (Merit, STEM, STEM Achievement and Humanities) and Northside (STEM and Humanities). Harris County also was an AP STEM and STEM Achievement school last year.
