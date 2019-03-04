What Columbus area schools are closed, reopening after severe weather, tornadoes

The deadly storms and tornadoes that blew through Alabama and Georgia and killed at least 23 people Sunday prompted three Columbus area school districts to close Monday as officials assessed the damage.
The local school district with the most damage is Lee County, where superintendent Mac McCoy told the Ledger-Enquirer that West Smiths Station Elementary School has “major damage” to its roof and other schools have “some cosmetic damage.” As a result, he said, Lee County Schools will remain closed Tuesday.
The other local school districts that canceled classes Monday are Harris County and Talbot County.
All of Harris County’s schools except Pine Ridge Elementary School will be open Tuesday, assistant superintendent for business services and technology Justin Finney told the Ledger-Enquirer, because Pine Ridge continues to be without electrical power.
Bused students who attend Creekside or Harris County’s middle school or high school and live east of Georgia Highway 85 in the Ellerslie area will need to get a private ride to and from their school Tuesday or to and from Pine Ridge Elementary, where a transfer bus will take them to their school, Finney said.
“Most of those roads (in the Ellerslie area) are still impassable for a school bus,” he said.
The district sent parents and guardians an automated message Monday with instructions for those students, when they need to be at Pine Ridge for their transfer bus Tuesday morning and when their transfer bus will return them to Pine Ridge after school Tuesday afternoon, Finney said.
Although no damage was found to Harris County school property, “the storm caused widespread damage across the county,” district spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley said in a news release Sunday night. “As such, it is unsafe to run bus routes due to road closures and downed power lines.“
The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach any school official in Talbot County for comment Monday, but the district’s website said its schools would be closed until further notice.
The school districts in Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Russell counties, as well as Phenix City, operated as usual Monday, and officials told the Ledger-Enquirer their district property wasn’t damaged.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
