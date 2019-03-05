LaGrange College fundraiser soars millions over goal. Here’s how much and for what.

The goal was $50 million. They raised a lot more.
Five and a half years after launching their From Promise to Prominence comprehensive fundraising campaign, LaGrange College officials and supporters celebrated the final total: $70,922,967.
“We are extraordinarily grateful to each and every one of you for your support, loyalty, love and extreme generosity,” Dan McAlexander, the college’s president, told the crowd during the Feb. 21 celebration in the Del’avant Event Center, as reported in the college’s news release. “LaGrange College is great because of you.”
The campaign’s five goals were funding the construction of the Ida Callaway Hudson Lab Sciences Building, renovating the Callaway Science Building, expanding the Global Engagement Initiative, broadening endowed scholarships and securing the Servant Scholars program.
Campaign chairman Bill Hodges said in the news release that he was honored and privileged to lead the effort.
“One of the best parts of this experience has been the opportunity to work with such a great group of people,” he said. “Rebecca (Roth Nicks, the college’s vice president for external affairs) and President McAlexander make an amazing duo.”
Nicks thanked the fundraisers and the contributors.
“This has truly been a transformational initiative,” she said in the news release. “We are celebrating more than money. Your generosity has impacted the students, faculty and entire college and is helping shape the next generation of leaders.”
In a video, senior Leigh Anne Hamlin was one of the students who explained the fundraiser’s impact.
“LaGrange College shows it cares by showing me the world,” she said.
Math professor Greg McClanahan, chairman of the department, also thanked the donors.
“You walk alongside every student on the Hill,” he said in the news release.
The Callaway Foundation made the campaign’s lead gift of $8 million. Jerry and Janet Mabry Gipson Caswell’s donation of $2.5 million was the campaign’s largest contribution from living alumni.
The campaign’s steering committee members were Joy Baker, Amos T. Beason, Janet Mabry Gipson Caswell, Jane Alice Hudson Craig, J. Garnett Giesler Jr., Shearon Wiggins Glover, Scott D. Hawkins, Mitchell T. Key, Marie Turner Moshell, William Plybon, Peggy Cobb Schug, Edward D. Smith, Ellis Spence and Richard C. Wolfe.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
