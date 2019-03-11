New principal recommended for Muscogee County school

A new principal has been recommended for a Muscogee County school.
Karprice Bentley-Brown, the assistant principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, will be promoted to principal of the school if the Muscogee County School Board approves Superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation during its March 18 meeting.
Nancy Johnson, retired principal of Wynnton Arts Academy, has been MLK’s temporary principal since Barbara Weaver left in November for medical reasons after working there for three years, Muscogee County School District chief human resources officer Kathy Tessin told the Ledger-Enquirer before the board’s monthly work session Monday night. No successor for Bentley-Brown as MLK’s assistant principal has been recommended yet.
Bentley-Brown has been MLK’s assistant principal since August 2017. According to her resume, she previously was an MCSD academic coach (2014-17), fourth-grade teacher at North Columbus Elementary (August 2014-October 2014), academic coach at Wesley Heights Elementary (January 2013-August 2014) and fifth-grade teacher at Wesley Heights (2009-2013).
She earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University in 2016, a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Walden University in 2012, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from CSU in 2008.
During the work session, Lewis told the board that Bentley-Brown received “rave reviews” from Johnson, the staff and visiting state education officials for her performance as MLK’s assistant principal. He thanked Johnson for doing a “tremendous job” filling in as principal.
