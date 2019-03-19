Hardaway High names space in honor of first principal. 50 years later, it’s official.

In preparation for a 50 year reunion a couple of years ago, the Hardaway High School Alumni Association searched through old school newspapers to find articles and photos from their time at school.
They realized that in 1966, a courtyard was to be named in honor of E. Dewey Renfroe, the school’s first principal. After asking around, they realized it never happened, according to Geri Regnier, vice president of the alumni association.
But on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after over 50 years, the dedication of the courtyard was made official. Members of Renfroe’s family as well as members of the community filled the space being dedicated in his honor.
His daughters, Kelly Grimes, Cindy Garcia and Marie Renfroe Popwell, were in attendance. They recalled the memories they made in the halls and rooms of Hardaway, and said they were there “all the time” because of their father.
“One thing I remember so vividly our daddy always said, ‘think good thoughts, and good things will happen,’ and he shared that with the school,” Grimes said.
Being the first principal, Renfroe is credited with picking out the school’s colors. His daughters explained that the reason Hardaway’s colors are scarlet and gold is because Renfroe was a Marine, and those are the Marine’s colors.
“His legacy will be one of caring for young people, caring for staff members and helping folks get better at what they do,” said Roger Hatcher, the Hardaway principal who came after Renfroe.
