Local high-schoolers compete in state robotics qualifier at CSU

High school students from across Georgia flocked to Columbus State University this weekend to compete in a qualifier for the state robotics championship. Students from Columbus area made up one of the 35 teams that came to compete.

The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition is set on Planet Primus, and teams must operate their robots to make them move items onto spaceships on the playing field within two minutes and 30 seconds. Teams are allowed to try to prevent other robots from successfully moving items.

Laura Richardson, the planning committee chair, explained that teams work for six weeks designing and building the robots that compete. The robots at the high school level are 125 lbs., and safety glasses must be worn at all times in the pit, where they tune up their robots, and on the playing field.

People can come to CSU’s Lumpkin Center on Saturday to watch the playoffs for free from 9am to 5pm. Teams will not know until after the playoffs whether they have made it into the state championship set for April.