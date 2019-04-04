New agreement allows community college students to more easily transfer to ASU

New agreement allows CVCC students to more easily transfer to ASU Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Alabama State University met at CVCC to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will help CVCC students transfer to ASU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Alabama State University met at CVCC to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will help CVCC students transfer to ASU.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Alabama State University have formed a partnership that will help CVCC students improve their educational future.

The partnership, called a memorandum of understanding, was signed by the colleges today. It means CVCC students who choose to transfer to ASU will have their admission fees waived, receive admissions counseling and at least two CVCC students a year will receive a transfer scholarship to ASU.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for us right now,” said Jacqueline Screws, president of CVCC. She and Quinton Ross Jr., president of ASU, signed the agreement on Thursday.

CVCC is a two-year college which opened in 1974 and is located in Phenix City, Ala. It offers students several associate degrees and certificates. About 1,536 are enrolled at the college.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Located in Montgomery, ASU was established after the Civil War, offering freedmen educational opportunities. It offers students undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“This agreement is specifically for you (students). It was designed for you, with you in mind, and I will assure you if you decide to come to Alabama State University, we will show you why Alabama State University should be your choice,” said Tanjula Petty, interim assistant provost for academic affairs at ASU.