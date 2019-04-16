If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Muscogee County School District is investigating a bomb threat that was called into Jordan Vocational High School, MCSD announced Tuesday in a news release.

“School administrators notified security upon receipt and proceeded with the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in the news release. “At this time, the threat has not been deemed imminent or credible.”

Parham told the Ledger-Enquirer nobody was evacuated from the school and the threat was called in at 12:45 p.m.

MCSD Police Chief Greg Arp said in the news release, “We will follow up on any leads that developed after the initial investigation conducted by school security. We will take the appropriate action, to include criminal charges, as the investigation continues with the effort to identify the caller and source of the call.”

This is the first criminal investigation MCSD has announced since the Muscogee County School Board hired Arp in March as the school district’s first police chief after the board voted in May 2018 to establish a police department.