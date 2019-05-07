Education

Here are the winners and runner-ups of the 2019 Page One awards

Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy is named Teacher of the Year

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation selected U.S. Army veteran Shane Larkin from the 56 Muscogee County schools teachers as the year for the district-wide Teacher of the Year during the annual banquet at the Columbus Convention & Trade By
Up Next
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation selected U.S. Army veteran Shane Larkin from the 56 Muscogee County schools teachers as the year for the district-wide Teacher of the Year during the annual banquet at the Columbus Convention & Trade By

Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees for the Page One awards! Here’s a list of all the winners and runner-ups for each category:

Sara Spano Top Teacher Award

Winner: Shane Larkin, Early College Academy

Runner-ups: Luke Jernigan, Marion County High School; Brittany Moss, Harris County High School

Art

Winner: Cameron Pearce, Harris County High School

Runner-up: Brianna Doss, Central High School

Athletics

Winner: Hannah Mattson, Brookstone School

Runner-up: Zarkestia Browder, Russell County High School

Career and Technology

Winner: Alexander King, Carver High School

Runner-up: Jada Smith, Columbus High School

Citizenship

Winner: Olivia Paul, Columbus High School

Runner-up: Frances Seavers, Harris County High School

Drama

Winner: William Gillespie, Brookstone School

Runner-up: Delaiah Harris, Hardaway High School

English-Literature

Winner: Dakota Grimes, Columbus High School

Runner-up: Carly Cline, Brookstone School

Foreign Language

Winner: Juanita Guerrero-Santoyo, St. Anne-Pacelli

Runner-up: Joanelys Lamberty, Russell County High School

Columbus State General Scholarship

Winner: Angela Howard, Columbus High School

Runner-up: Kate Kostuch, Harris County High School

Tucker-Wilder Journalism

Winner: Michael Williams, Columbus High School

Runner-up: Ridley Hudson, Brookstone School

Mathematics

Winner: Alex De Souza Andrade, Northside High School

Runner-up: Ty Bondurant, Columbus High School

Music

Winner: Zequaea Williams, Spencer High School

Runner-up: ZaKyren Lias, Russell County High School

Science

Winner: Priyanka Parikh, Columbus High School

Runner-up: Banks Stamp, Central High School

Social Science

Winner: Jose Guerrero, Harris County High School

Runner-up: Emma Yancy, Brookstone School

  Comments  