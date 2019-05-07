Education
Here are the winners and runner-ups of the 2019 Page One awards
Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy is named Teacher of the Year
Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees for the Page One awards! Here’s a list of all the winners and runner-ups for each category:
Sara Spano Top Teacher Award
Winner: Shane Larkin, Early College Academy
Runner-ups: Luke Jernigan, Marion County High School; Brittany Moss, Harris County High School
Art
Winner: Cameron Pearce, Harris County High School
Runner-up: Brianna Doss, Central High School
Athletics
Winner: Hannah Mattson, Brookstone School
Runner-up: Zarkestia Browder, Russell County High School
Career and Technology
Winner: Alexander King, Carver High School
Runner-up: Jada Smith, Columbus High School
Citizenship
Winner: Olivia Paul, Columbus High School
Runner-up: Frances Seavers, Harris County High School
Drama
Winner: William Gillespie, Brookstone School
Runner-up: Delaiah Harris, Hardaway High School
English-Literature
Winner: Dakota Grimes, Columbus High School
Runner-up: Carly Cline, Brookstone School
Foreign Language
Winner: Juanita Guerrero-Santoyo, St. Anne-Pacelli
Runner-up: Joanelys Lamberty, Russell County High School
Columbus State General Scholarship
Winner: Angela Howard, Columbus High School
Runner-up: Kate Kostuch, Harris County High School
Tucker-Wilder Journalism
Winner: Michael Williams, Columbus High School
Runner-up: Ridley Hudson, Brookstone School
Mathematics
Winner: Alex De Souza Andrade, Northside High School
Runner-up: Ty Bondurant, Columbus High School
Music
Winner: Zequaea Williams, Spencer High School
Runner-up: ZaKyren Lias, Russell County High School
Science
Winner: Priyanka Parikh, Columbus High School
Runner-up: Banks Stamp, Central High School
Social Science
Winner: Jose Guerrero, Harris County High School
Runner-up: Emma Yancy, Brookstone School
