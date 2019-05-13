Education
List: 2019 Columbus area high school, college graduations
How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds
Up Next
Here’s the schedule for Columbus area high school and college graduations this spring:
HIGH SCHOOLS
Muscogee County
Location: Columbus Civic Center.
- Early College Academy, 4 p.m. May 23; Jordan, 6 p.m.; Carver, 8 p.m.
- Catapult Academy, 3 p.m. May 24; Spencer, 5 p.m., Northside, 7:30 p.m.
- Kendrick High School, 9 a.m. May 25; Columbus, 11:30 a.m.; Shaw, 2 p.m.; Hardaway, 4 p.m.
Others
- Harris County High School: 10 a.m. May 18, Columbus Civic Center
- Chattahoochee County High School: 7 p.m. May 24, school’s football field
- Marion County High School: 9 a.m. May 18, school’s football field
- Central-Phenix City High School: 7 p.m. May 18, Columbus Civic Center
- Russell County High School: 7:30 p.m. May 23, school’s football field
- Smiths Station High School: 7 p.m. May 22, Columbus Civic Center
- Brookstone School: 8 p.m. May 18, school’s quad
- St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School: 10 a.m. May 18, St. Anne Catholic Church
- Calvary Christian School: 10:30 a.m. May 18, Columbus Convention & Trade Center
- Glenwood School: 8 p.m. May 23, Cascade Hills Church
- Grace Christian School: 7 p.m. May 24, Grace Baptist Church
- The Campus Academy: 10 a.m. May 24, Hilton Terrace Baptist Church
- Hallie Turner Private School: 7 p.m. May 24, Hilton Terrace Baptist Church
COLLEGES
Columbus State University
- Graduate hooding ceremony: 6:30 p.m. May 16, University Hall
- College of Education and Health Professions (Nursing, Kinesiology, Health Science, Health & Physical Education): 3 p.m. May 17, Lumpkin Center
- College of Education and Health Professions (Teaching, Leadership and Counseling), 6 p.m. May 17, Lumpkin Center
- College of the Arts and Turner College of Business: 10 a.m. May 18, Lumpkin Center
- College of Letters and Science: 2 p.m. May 18, Lumpkin Center
Others
- Columbus Technical College: 7 p.m. June 13, Columbus Civic Center.
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 10 a.m. May 10, Columbus Convention & Trade Center
Comments