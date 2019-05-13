All school start and end times will change if Muscogee County board OKs new proposal

Here’s how you can contact your Muscogee County School Board member The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large.

Columbus public schools will have different starting and ending times if the Muscogee County School Board approves the superintendent’s recommendation next week.

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis wants to add 30 minutes of instructional time to the elementary school schedule, starting classes 15 minutes earlier and ending classes 15 minutes later.

This would “promote flexibility” for music, art, physical education, recess, field trips and computer coding, “as well as ease traffic congestion and reduce bus delays,” according to the agenda for Monday’s board work session.

Changing the elementary school schedule would affect the middle schools and high schools. So if the board approves the recommendation during its May 20 meeting, the starting and ending times for MCSD schools, as of the 2019-20 school year, would be changed in the following ways:

Elementary schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:15 a.m.; classes start at 8 a.m.; classes end at 2:30 p.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7 a.m.; classes start at 7:45 a.m.; classes end at 2:45 p.m.

Middle schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.; classes start at 8:50 a.m.; classes end at 3:53 p.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 8:15 a.m.; classes start at 8:45 a.m.; classes end at 4 p.m.

High schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m.; classes start at 8:10 a.m.; classes end at 3:25 a.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m.; classes start at 8:15 a.m.; classes end at 3:30 p.m.

The Ledger-Enquirer will update this story after the board’s work session tonight with reaction and more details.