Columbus Technical College president Lorette Hoover is retiring

Columbus Technical College President Lorette M. Hoover has announced her retirement. Her last day with Columbus Tech will be June 30, the college announced in a news release Monday. Hoover has served as Columbus Tech's president since July 1, 2013.

Columbus Technical College President Lorette M. Hoover will retire effective June 30, according to a news release sent from the college Monday evening.

Hoover has served as Columbus Tech’s president for six years, since July 1, 2013. She has been employed with the Technical College System of Georgia for 35 years, serving four colleges, and was president of two of them.

Hoover announced her retirement to the college Monday through the weekly newsletter.

“Columbus Technical College is amazing because of the faculty and staff who live it, dream it, and build future plans for it,” Hoover wrote in the newsletter column. “Thank you for your support and collaboration.”

Hoover encouraged the faculty and staff to keep working hard to benefit the students, communities and employers served by Columbus Tech.

She said she calls the Columbus area home, has no immediate plans to relocate and will continue to invest in the community, according the the news release.

What is now Columbus Tech opened it’s doors in December 1961 with 39 students, according to the school’s website. More than 3,100 students were enrolled there as of March, 2019, based on a previous Ledger-Enquirer story.

No announcement has been made in regards to Hoover’s replacement.