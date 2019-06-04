These Columbus-area schools have free summer meals for kids. Here’s more.

Feeding and Reading program fosters reading by offering kids a book for dessert Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.

Columbus area children can eat for free at local schools in June and July, thanks to the federally funded Seamless Summer Option program.

Here are the dates, times and locations school districts are offering breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and younger:

Muscogee County

Now through July 11, Monday through Thursday, except July 4, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following schools:

▪ Arnold Middle School

▪ Baker Middle School

▪ Brewer Elementary School

▪ Carver High School

▪ J.D. Davis Elementary School

▪ Dawson Elementary School

▪ Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy

▪ East Columbus Magnet Academy

▪ Fort Middle School

▪ Fox Elementary School

▪ Hardaway High School

▪ Jordan High School

▪ Key Elementary School

▪ Lonnie Jackson Academy

▪ MLK, Jr. Elementary School

▪ Midland Academy

▪ South Columbus Elementary School

▪ Spencer High School

▪ St. Mary’s Road Magnet Academy

▪ Wesley Heights Elementary School

Adults may purchase meals at the following prices: $1.50 for breakfast, $3.75 for MCSD employee lunch, $4.50 for other adult lunch.

Harris County

Now through July 19, except for the week of July 1, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, at Park Elementary School.

Chattahoochee County

Now through July 26, except for July 4, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Chattahoochee County Education Center.

Phenix City

Now through July 19, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

▪ Central High School

▪ Phenix City Intermediate School

▪ South Girard School

▪ Roy Martin Community Center

▪ Spencer Recreation Center

▪ C-Club

▪ Phenix City Youth Center

▪ Riverview Apartments

▪ LP Stough Apartments (breakfast only)

▪ Frederick Douglass Apartments

Russell County

From July 7 through July 25, Monday through Thursday, breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Oliver Elementary School and Ladonia Elementary School.

Lee County

Information wasn’t available before this story’s deadline from the school district, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a site locator on its website.