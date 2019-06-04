Education

These Columbus-area schools have free summer meals for kids. Here’s more.

Feeding and Reading program fosters reading by offering kids a book for dessert

Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading. By
Columbus area children can eat for free at local schools in June and July, thanks to the federally funded Seamless Summer Option program.

Here are the dates, times and locations school districts are offering breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and younger:

Muscogee County

Now through July 11, Monday through Thursday, except July 4, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following schools:

Arnold Middle School

Baker Middle School

Brewer Elementary School

Carver High School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Fort Middle School

Fox Elementary School

Hardaway High School

Jordan High School

Key Elementary School

Lonnie Jackson Academy

MLK, Jr. Elementary School

Midland Academy

South Columbus Elementary School

Spencer High School

St. Mary’s Road Magnet Academy

Wesley Heights Elementary School

Adults may purchase meals at the following prices: $1.50 for breakfast, $3.75 for MCSD employee lunch, $4.50 for other adult lunch.

Harris County

Now through July 19, except for the week of July 1, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, at Park Elementary School.

Chattahoochee County

Now through July 26, except for July 4, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Chattahoochee County Education Center.

Phenix City

Now through July 19, breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Central High School

Phenix City Intermediate School

South Girard School

Roy Martin Community Center

Spencer Recreation Center

C-Club

Phenix City Youth Center

Riverview Apartments

LP Stough Apartments (breakfast only)

Frederick Douglass Apartments

Russell County

From July 7 through July 25, Monday through Thursday, breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Oliver Elementary School and Ladonia Elementary School.

Lee County

Information wasn’t available before this story’s deadline from the school district, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a site locator on its website.

