Harris County property owners will pay less in taxes. Here’s how much and why.

Harris County Board of Education building in Hamilton.

Harris County property owners will pay less taxes for 2019, the school district announced Tuesday.

“For tax year 2019, the Harris County Board of Education will roll back the maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate by .65% to compensate the taxpayer for the 2018 school bond tax assessment,” Kelly Bowen, director of finance for the Harris County School District, said in a news release. “Currently, there is no bond debt, therefore, the Harris County Board of Education also will eliminate the .65% school bond tax for year 2019.”

As a result, the combination of both reductions will result in a tax savings of 1.30 total mills.

This millage, approved by voters in November 2015, paid off a bond indebtedness in 2017. The money collected will remain in a separate account for facility maintenance and operation. The .65 millage equates to about $25 per year for a $100,000 home, the news release says.

The Ledger-Enquirer is seeking clarifications and more information about this news.