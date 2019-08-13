The AC was on, but it sure didn’t feel like it at this Columbus school. Here’s why.

Here’s how you can contact your Muscogee County School Board member The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large.

It felt like the air-conditioning was broken Monday at Columbus High School, said students, staff and parents, but that isn’t the problem.

The problem is that the school’s HVAC system didn’t cool off the old building after the thermostat was turned way up to save energy during the weekend, the first one in the 2019-20 school year, Muscogee County School District operations chief David Goldberg said. The comparatively newer buildings in the district don’t see the same issues.

The thermostat at MCSD schools is turned up from 68 degrees to 85 degrees for Saturdays and Sundays in air-conditioning season.

“Just like if you go on vacation,” Goldberg told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Monday’s high temperature in Columbus, according to the National Weather Service, was 97 degrees, with the heat index indicating it felt like 107 degrees.

“It was so hot,” he said. “Columbus High School did not recover, because it’s an old school and the insulation isn’t that great. . . . The hottest room we saw on our monitors was 76.”

To compensate, Goldberg said, instead of turning the thermostat up after school hours Monday as MCSD usually does district-wide, the air-conditioning was left running all night at Columbus High.

“It’ll be cooled off and back to where it should be,” he said.

A Facebook post from the mother of a Columbus High student summed up the feeling Monday at the school:

“So my daughter attends CHS and she texted me saying the air conditioning at her school is still broke...WE ARE UNDER A HEAT ADVISORY AND THE SCHOOL HAS NO AIR. She texted me and told me her shirt is damp with sweat. The school nor the district has let parents know...I dont think our children should be in school if the air isnt working.”

Goldberg warned that, with the extreme heat expected to continue Tuesday, it will be tough to get Columbus High’s temperature to reach the thermostat setting during school hours.

“It’s not going to be 68 degrees, because it’s an old building, and it’s hard to condition anyhow, especially at these temperatures,” he said.

A wing at Jordan Vocational High School has a similar problem, Goldberg said.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 96, with the heat index again reaching 107. But cooler weather is expected toward the end of the week and into next week, with highs in the low 90s.