9 MCSD properties, including some former schools, will be up for sale if board approves
Nine properties in Columbus, including some former schools, will be for sale if the Muscogee County School Board approves the superintendent’s recommendation to declare them surplus.
The board is scheduled to vote during its monthly meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road.
The administration has determined these properties no longer serve the school district’s purpose and wants to sell them:
- 30th Avenue Elementary School, 151 30th Ave.
- Rose Hill Center, 435 21st St.
- Rosemont Elementary School, 4322 Rosemont Drive.
- Tillinghurst Head Start, 514 Morris Road.
- The former Woodall Center, 4312 Harrison Ave.
- The former Spencer High School, 4340 Victory Drive.
- A parking lot next to Hannan Elementary School, 2413 Pou St.
- Early College Academy at Waverly Terrace, 2701 11th Ave.
- Vacant land at 1282 Rigdon Road.
