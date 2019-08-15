9 MCSD properties, including some former schools, will be up for sale if board approves

Here’s how you can contact your Muscogee County School Board member The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large.

Nine properties in Columbus, including some former schools, will be for sale if the Muscogee County School Board approves the superintendent’s recommendation to declare them surplus.

The board is scheduled to vote during its monthly meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road.

The administration has determined these properties no longer serve the school district’s purpose and wants to sell them:

30 th Avenue Elementary School, 151 30 th Ave.

Avenue Elementary School, 151 30 Ave. Rose Hill Center, 435 21 st St.

St. Rosemont Elementary School, 4322 Rosemont Drive.

Tillinghurst Head Start, 514 Morris Road.

The former Woodall Center, 4312 Harrison Ave.

The former Spencer High School, 4340 Victory Drive.

A parking lot next to Hannan Elementary School, 2413 Pou St.

Early College Academy at Waverly Terrace, 2701 11 th Ave.

Ave. Vacant land at 1282 Rigdon Road.

