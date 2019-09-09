2 Columbus school principals are resigning. Here’s the plan to replace them.

Here’s how you can contact your Muscogee County School Board member The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Muscogee County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Muscogee County School District. The school board consists of nine members. Eight of the members are elected from districts. One is elected at large.

Two Columbus schools have announced leadership changes just a month into the school year.

Shaw High School principal Adam Herring and St. Luke School head of school Bill Shelnutt have resigned, effective at later dates.

Herring told the Ledger-Enquirer via email that he has accepted the position of secondary education director in Troup County, where the school board approved his hiring Thursday. His last day with MCSD will be Sept. 20, he said.

Shelnutt has accepted the position of head of Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery, Alabama, beginning in July, and he will remain as head of St. Luke School through this school year, St. Luke announced in a news release.

Herring’s resignation is included in MCSD’s personnel report attached to the agenda for the Sept. 16 Muscogee County School Board meeting. Also on the agenda is superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation to replace Herring: Shaw assistant principal Sureya Hendrick.

The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach Lewis for comment before this story’s deadline.

Herring is one month into his fourth year as Shaw’s principal. Having married and moved over the summer to Carroll County, Herring said, “I have to be away from my family through the week to be at Shaw. The new position will enable me to go home each night.”

Asked what he is most proud of during his time at Shaw, Herring said, “I’m proud of the renovations that Dr. Lewis and the Board allowed us to have at Shaw. The campus is really looking great. I am also proud of the family atmosphere we have worked to develop at Shaw. We truly work together to help our kids and to help each other.”

Herring added, “I am thankful to Dr. Lewis for the opportunity to lead Shaw High School. It has been a privilege for me. I am also grateful for this new opportunity with Troup County Schools. Though I will miss my Shaw family, I am eager to work for the students and faculty members of Troup County.”

A St. Luke committee, led by Brandon Peak, will conduct a nationwide search to hire Shelnutt’s successor, the news release says.

“As a school and church family, we give thanks for Bill, his leadership, vision and service over the last four years and wish him and his family the very best,” the Rev. Robert Beckum, St. Luke’s senior pastor, said in the news release.

The L-E didn’t’ reach Shelnutt for comment before this story’s deadline.